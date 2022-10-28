Search Warrant Executed, Firearms Seized

A Vernon man faces a number of potential firearms related charges following a search warrant at a rural property on Westside Road.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 around 1 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, with the assistance of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a property in the 12000-block of Westside Road in Vernon. The warrant, as part of an ongoing firearms related investigation, resulted in the seizure of a number of firearms and ammunition from the home.

One person was arrested and was later released from custody. A 65-year old Vernon man faces a number of potential firearms related offences and is expected to appear in court at a later date. The police investigation is ongoing.