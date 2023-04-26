Search warrant leads to drug seizure and arrests by Vernon police

On Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 around 7 a.m., officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3500-block of 24th Avenue in Vernon.

The planned operation was conducted in support of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activities. A shotgun, airsoft gun, and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamines were seized by police. Six people were found inside the residence and arrested at the time the warrant was executed. Two of those individuals remain in police custody at this time and are expected to be released pending further investigation, which once complete, will be submitted for a comprehensive charge review.