Search warrant yields stolen bikes

Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant last week and found a cache of stolen bikes.

On April 21, 2021, Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a Kelowna area storage locker in relation to an investigation into stolen property.

The storage locker was found to contain eleven bikes in various states of being dismantled, as well as paint, tools and various bike parts. Investigators have been able to confirm that three of the bikes were reported stolen. Those three bikes were valued at over $5000 in total.

“We are working to identify the owners of the other bikes seized in this investigation,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Its important to record the make, model, and serial number of your bike, and to report it to police if it’s stolen. We often recover bikes and are unable to identify owners to return them.”

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.