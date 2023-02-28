Seasonal closure of Centennial Outdoor Rink

The time has come to wrap up outdoor skating in Vernon. The Centennial Outdoor Rink has closed for the season. Recreation Services would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy some time on the ice with drop-in activities such as public skating and shinny hockey.

Even though the season has just ended, staff are already looking forward to next winter, when maintenance of the outdoor rink will become much easier. This is thanks to the recent completion of a new Zamboni bay immediately adjacent to the ice sheet.

Previously, the Zamboni for the Centennial Outdoor Rink was housed in the Priest Valley Arena Zamboni Bay. When it was needed to clear and flood the ice outside, it would have to travel through the curling rink parking lot and the lane way between the curling rink and the recreation centre.

However, now that the new bay is completed, the Zamboni can drive immediately onto the ice, which is a great safety improvement around the rink for pedestrians, skating participants and staff, and shortens the time it will take to clear the ice. The project came in just under budget.

So until next winter, Recreation Services hopes everyone has a great year and continues to find exciting ways to get outdoors and enjoy some fresh air and exercise with family and friends.