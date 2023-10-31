Seasonal dog park program returns to Lake Country: RDCO

Dog owners in the District of Lake Country have cause for ap-paws with the return of seasonal use of two regional parks.

Between November 1, 2023, to the end of March 2024, the RDCO will allow off-leash use in Kopje Regional Park and on-leash use in Kaloya Regional Park, with the exception of the beach and playground areas. The program increases year-round access to parks where dogs are not usually permitted and aligns with the Regional District’s strategic priorities.

“We are pleased to offer increased access to regional parks year-round. We know that our residents enjoy the benefit of off-peak use of natural areas as our visitor count has increased since 2019 and the positive results of the Lake Country dog pilot reflect this,” says Wayne Darlington, RDCO Interim Director of Parks Services and Manager, Parks Planning, Capital Projects and Facilities. “We will continue to monitor the resources required to ensure year-round safety and enjoyment for park visitors.”

Visitors should note that the parking lot at Kaloya Regional Park will be maintained and the upper lot at Kopje Regional Park will be plowed and available during this period. There will be increased signage about regulations for use, dog-bag dispensers and waste containers.

Owners must pick up after their dogs in accordance with the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw and dogs three months of age and older must be licensed. Residents with a new or previously unlicensed pet may purchase a licence good until the end of 2024 by visiting rdco.com/dogs. Owners are also required to always have control of their pet, even if by voice command, when in a designated off-leash area.

This program is seeking volunteers to observe and record use as well as assist in management of dog-waste to ensure the parks remain tidy. Please contact Parks Services Volunteer in Parks program coordinator, Sheelah Rodriguez or visit the program webpage at rdco.com/parksvip.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.