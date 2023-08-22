Seasonal service change in South Okanagan-Similkameen transit system

PENTICTON – BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are announcing changes to the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, effective September 5, 2023.

The service change will see the reintroduction of school trips on Route 5 Main Street. Regular service will resume on Route 10 Naramata/Penticton and Route 16 Lake to Lake.

We encourage our customers to use the Transit App, Google Transit or any other app of their choice for real-time bus tracking and planning your next transit journey.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen