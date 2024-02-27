Second Annual RCMP/CNB Charity Basketball Game

On February 29, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., Cst. Neil Bruce Middle School located at 2010 Daimler Rd, West Kelowna, will play host to the second annual RCMP and CNB Charity basketball game which includes participants from school alumni, West Kelowna RCMP, Westbank First Nation Council, West Kelowna community members and Mayor Gord Milsom.

This event takes place just prior to the upcoming cultural programs delivered by the West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services encouraging Truth and Reconciliation on a community level. The programs which are offered to indigenous and non-indigenous students include drum making, a canoe journey, traditional games and learning Syilx song and culture.

[Cst. “Rolly” Williams with Indigenous Policing Services and Brad Vissia Indigenous Leadership teacher]

The students from the school along with the RCMP and guests welcome everyone to come and cheer on the teams as they compete in a friendly game of basketball. Students will also be collecting funds for the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Organization.