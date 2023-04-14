Second child pornography charge this year

Kelowna RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit execute numerous search Warrants for Child Sexual Abuse Material.

In March and early April, the Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed multiple search warrants at several locations in relation to a series of investigations into Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. A forensic search of the seized devices will be conducted and ultimately submitted with charge requests to the BC Prosecution Service.

“In the latest case, a 23 year old Kelowna resident and known repeat offender, has been charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography. This offender was convicted of the same offence earlier this year and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance schedule for April 20th. The effective enforcement action by the Kelowna ICE Unit highlights our commitment to investigate, arrest, and charge individuals who choose to victimize children.” states Cpl. James Jenkins with Kelowna RCMP ICE.

“Our team of experienced investigators have the tools to combat these hideous offences. These offenders may think they can hide behind their computers, however our team is dedicated and well equipped to oust these criminals from their perceived anonymity. Our message to the offenders of these hideous crimes is clear, STOP.”

If you have information about a child being exploited for a sexual purpose, visit www.cybertip.ca or call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.