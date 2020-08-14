Second Outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Press release from Interior Health on August 14, 2020:

Three staff members of the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in the Oliver area have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals are in isolation at home and being supported by Interior Health as we perform contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

There is no evidence of community transmission, and we are closely monitoring the situation.

Based on the initial findings, the staff members were exposed to COVID-19 at an off-site two-day training session. All necessary infection control precautions are in place at OCC to protect people in custody.

OCC reports public visits to the institution have been restricted since March 12 and any new inmates who entered the facility are isolated for 14 days to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into the institution.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Information about testing and public exposures to COVID-19 throughout the Interior Health region are available here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/public-exposures/

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control website, available here: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/common-questions