Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker’s Campsite opens for the 2023 season: RDOS says

Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker’s Campsite has opened early to accommodate agricultural workers arriving for the 2023 season. The campsite is located within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in Electoral Area “C” (Rural Oliver).

The RDOS assumed management of Secrest Hill (formerly Loose Bay Campground) in 2021. With support from the Province of British Columbia, the RDOS made upgrades to the campsite in 2022 to improve camping accommodations for agricultural workers in the region. Improved amenities included fifty picnic tables built as part of an agreement with Okanagan Correction Centre (OCC) and installed at individual campsites.

“Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker’s Campsite is one of the largest of its kind in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys,” said Rick Knodel, Electoral Area “C” Director. “The campsite has 125 individual camping spaces and hosts workers employed at a variety of agricultural operations in the region, including vineyards, orchards, cannabis farms, and mushroom farms.”

