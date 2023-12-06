Section of Shuswap N.Okanagan Rail Trail now complete

Construction recently concluded on the Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project. This two-kilometre stretch of trail marks the first fully constructed phase of the project, bringing the vision of this remarkable recreational pathway closer to reality.

The Splatsin te Secwépemc, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and the Regional District of North Okanagan are working together in partnership to construct a 50-kilometre, non-motorized greenway trail for walking and cycling along the former rail corridor between the communities of Sicamous and Armstrong.

The pilot trail section will act as an example for future sections of the planned regional trail, and will serve as a standalone link between Enderby and Splatsin. Now completed, the trail will better connect the two communities and provide residents with a multi-use pathway that both preserves and showcases the region's natural beauty.

Funding for the construction of different portions of this pilot section was made possible through the generous contributions of various partners. The project was funded in part through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program - Covid-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Canada contributed $367,249 and the Province of British Columbia provided $91,812 towards the $459,061 grant. In addition, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) received a $250,000 grant from the province's Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and this funding was awarded to the project.

"The completion of the Enderby to Splatsin section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is a significant milestone in uniting communities and establishing the first pilot segment of the regional trail. Through collaboration with the Splatsin te Secwépemc and local governments, we are constructing a safe, modern rail trail that fosters community well-being, strengthens economies, and encourages active lifestyles for generations to come—all while preserving the rich heritage and cultural values within Secwépemc territory," said John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale – Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail creates an opportunity for families to enjoy the region's beautiful landscape from a fresh viewpoint," said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. "Our government continues to invest in projects that have positive impacts for community members and visitors. This newly completed section of trail connects people with the past, showcases the environment, and supports a healthy lifestyle option for people of all ages."

"We are grateful to the Provincial and Federal Governments for contributing to the quality of life for residents and visitors through an investment in the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. Their generous grants helped us make this project a reality," said Shirley Fowler, Chair of the RDNO Board of Directors.

While the Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of the trail is now open for public use, a Grand Opening ribbon-cutting event will be held in the Spring of 2024.