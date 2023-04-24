Section of the BX Creek Trail Closed due to Washout

Due to a recent washout, a popular section of the BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road is no longer passable.

Signs have been posted to identify the closure, and until alternate routing can be established, the section will not be usable as a through hiking trail. At this time, the RDNO does not have an estimated timeline for trail realignment. Trail users are reminded that the property adjacent to the closure is private and not for public use. Additionally, the RDNO urges the public to stay a safe distance away from streams and creeks during spring freshet season.

Residents can receive instant updates on trail conditions by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe. For further information, please call 250.550.3700, or email communityservices@rdno.ca.