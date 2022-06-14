Sections of MIssion Creek Greenway Now Closed

Rising water levels and increased flows have resulted in the closure of portions of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail.

“Until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions,” RDCO Communications Officer Bruce Smith says, ”the Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road south entrance at the Peck Road parking area upstream to the Field Road entrance.” He adds, “The underpasses at the Truswell/Lakeshore, Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges are all closed. Pedestrians and cyclists on the Greenway are asked to use caution and only cross when it is safe at the intersections at Truswell Road, Lexington Drive and Casorso Road. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing roads in these areas while the underpasses are closed.”

For their safety, until the waters recede visitors should stay out of these closed areas and respect closure signs posted at these locations.

Regional Parks staff continues to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor

People are reminded that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake are asked to keep their wakes and speed down to help reduce shoreline soil erosion and watch for floating debris that may enter the lake during the spring runoff.

There are more than 2,100 hectares of parkland available to discover in 30 regional and 20 RDCO community parks for visitors while practicing physical distancing. Find all the locations at rdco.com/parks.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.