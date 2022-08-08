SED MCU investigating pair of bodies found in burned vehicle outside Summerland

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is investigating after two bodies were found inside the remains of a burned vehicle on Garnet Valley Road, outside of Summerland.

On the morning of Saturday August 6, 2022, the Summerland RCMP were alerted to the presence of the bodies after the Summerland Fire Department extinguished the vehicle fire.

Officers attended and confirmed the report. The SED MCU has taken over the investigation and together with Summerland Detachment, Penticton Regional Detachment and the BC Coroner’s service is working to determine what led to these deaths.

Police are asking that anyone with dash cam recordings, or observations of suspicious activity, in the Garnet Valley Road area from the early morning of Saturday August 6th contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.