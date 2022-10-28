See the West Kelowna Warriors Free

The West Kelowna Warriors are pleased to announce one of their biggest promotional nights is back for another season as Total Tuesday returns on Tuesday, November 8th, presented by Total Restoration, as the Warriors host the Vernon Vipers at Royal LePage Place.

Total Restoration has bought the house and will allow for free admission for fans to the game on Tuesday, November 8th against the Vernon Vipers. It will be the second matchup in five days between the teams and the second straight season that Total Restoration is on board for Total Tuesday.

“We are excited for the 2nd Annual Total Tuesday Event,” said Warriors President Chris Laurie, “It provides new fans the opportunity to come check out a game at no cost. We are anticipating a packed house. We’d like to thank Total Restoration for their support, enabling us to facilitate a free Warriors game.”

Tickets will be released at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 31st as fans are encouraged to act quickly before they are all taken. There will be a maximum of six ticket per order. Tickets can be collected on the Warriors website under the “single game tickets” tab or with the button on the front page and use the promo code “FREE” at checkout. Fans can also come into the Warriors Office to collect their tickets.

The Warriors (8-1-2-0) continue their four-game home stand as they host the undefeated Penticton Vees (12-0-0-0) on Friday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM and it is Bike 4 Tots Night as fans are encouraged to bring a bike to donate which Smith Creek Cycle will repair and give out to families in need. In addition, proceeds from the 50/50 will be donated from Elevations Outdoors to help with the purchase of more bikes. Tickets are available for purchase at the Warriors website or in-person at the Warriors Office at 2760 Cameron Road as well as at the Box Office on game days.