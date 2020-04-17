Select Kelowna crosswalks contactless during COVID-19 response

As part of its response to COVID-19, the City has automated crosswalk signals in some areas of Kelowna, making select pedestrian crossings contactless to reduce touch points.

Impacted areas include 36 intersections in the downtown and Pandosy areas, including some crossings along Leon Avenue, Lawrence Avenue, Bernard Avenue, Queensway Avenue, Doyle Avenue, Cawston Avenue, Clement Avenue, Pandosy Street, Richter Street, Ethel Street, and Lakeshore Road.

Crosswalks selected for automation include those with higher pedestrian traffic, and signs are posted on-site to indicate the change.

Although crosswalk signals at select intersections will activate automatically, the process to activate the audible “cross” tone at these intersections remains the same for those with a visual impairment.

The push button must still be held for three seconds to activate the audible signal.

Staff continue to review other locations for similar implementation of contactless pedestrian crossings.

Residents are also urged to watch for increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Although direction from BC’s Medical Health Officer remains to stay home as much as possible, people are still outside using sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes and pathways for essential trips or to get some fresh air while physical distancing.