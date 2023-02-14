iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-4°C
Instagram

Selina Peters located safe


rcmp

Selina Peters, the 32-year-old woman, last seen in Vernon on January 4th, 2023, has been located safe and well according to police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP thanks the public and media for their assistance.

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175