Semi-annual update on 2023 – 2026 Council Strategic Plan

Vernon City Council received its first semi-annual update on the 2023 – 2026 Council Strategic Plan at its Regular Meeting yesterday (Monday). The plan, which was adopted by Council on May 23, establishes clear strategic priorities that will guide Council and Administration over the next three and a half years.

“Council’s Strategic Plan is ambitious but achievable,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “While implementing the plan, we will work collaboratively with each other, community partners, neighbouring jurisdictions and other governments to foster a community that is safe, inviting, progressive and prosperous. Together, we are creating a thriving Vernon that is uniquely attractive to residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

The plan outlines five areas of strategic priorities:

Livability: Focus on policies and systems that provide residents a community where they can thrive.

Vibrancy: Focus on building a community where businesses prosper, arts and culture thrive, and residents and visitors can gather.

Recreation, Parks and Natural Areas: Focus on providing amenities (natural and built) to offer opportunities for connection, health and well-being.

Environmental Leadership: Focus on protecting and enhancing local built and natural environments as a core community strength.

Governance and Organizational Excellence: Focus on leading by example in how Council operates to provide excellent cost-effective services.

Since the beginning of this year, a large number of projects have gotten underway and a handful of projects have already been completed, including the installation of the new Community Flagpole, the implementation of the Outdoor Commercial Use Permit program, and the activation of 10 new auxiliary firefighters to be dispatched out of Fire Station 3 in the Predator Ridge neighbourhood.

Other major projects that are well underway this year include: the implementation of the Housing Action Plan; continuing to work with regional partners toward the construction of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre; developing a new website for Tourism Vernon; completing the revitalization of Lakeview Wading “Peanut” Pool and its amenities; completing the Recreation and Parks Fees Assessment process; and the construction of Phase 2 of the Silver Star Road multi-use path.

The Active Living Centre project – Vernon’s largest capital project to date – is also in the planning and development stage, with an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) team established. The IPD team includes City staff, IPD consultants, an Architect, General Contractor, and major trades partners. The IPD team has been touring recreation facilities in BC and Alberta in preparation for the design phase of the project, with construction expected to begin in spring 2024.

The 2023 – 2026 Council Strategic Plan and its corresponding Action Plan are posted on the City of Vernon website and are available for public viewing at www.vernon.ca/strategicplan.