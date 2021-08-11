Semi crash scene cleared

Kelowna RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) are investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a semi-truck and trailer that closed Clifton Road and High Road for several hours.

Just before 8:55 a.m., Kelowna RCMP frontline officers and Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services responded to a report of a semi-trailer truck collision at Clifton Road and High Road. Witnesses reported a white semi-truck and trailer was executing a southbound turn onto Clifton Road from High Road when it flipped onto its side. The driver was not hurt. However, Emergency Health Services transported a passenger to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

“The scene of the collision was closed for several hours as investigators from Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and CVSE collected evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” says Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna Regional Detachment. “Our traffic services investigators are urging eye witnesses to the crash, to the previous movements of the semi-truck and trailer involved or to the operators driving behaviour prior to the collision to immediately come forward and speak with police.”

RCMP are also appealing to the public for dash camera footage who may have travelling on High Road and Glenmore Road in Kelowna around the time of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services at 250-762-3300.