Semi Trailer Fire in Rutland

At approximately 6:45 am the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a building on fire in the Stremel Rd area of Rutland. The first arriving officer located and reported two semi-trailers on fire in an industrial compound in the 700 block of McCurdy Rd. The trailers were parked side by side. The fire was quickly extinguished but not before significant damage was caused to both trailers. The fire was contained to the trailers with no spread or damage to the surrounding properties. The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the RCMP.

KFD responded with three engines, rescue unit, command vehicle and fifteen personnel.

