Semi vs scooter collision

Police are investigating a collision between a mobility scooter and semi-truck that occurred in downtown Vernon yesterday.

On Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, around 10:50 a.m., police received a report of a collision between a mobility scooter and a tractor trailer at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street in Vernon. Police and emergency responders attended the scene of the collision to find the person being assisted by bystanders. Initial findings of the investigation have determined the man on the mobility scooter attempted to cross southbound through the intersection when it was struck by a transport truck making a right hand turn onto 34th Street from 25th Ave. The man operating the scooter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Service personnel. The driver of the semi remained at scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2023-13418.