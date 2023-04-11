Semi vs townhouse

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a collision this afternoon after a semi-truck and trailer collided into a residence located on the corner of Cameron Avenue at Gordon Road. As a result, the westbound lane on Cameron Avenue is closed until further notice.

The semi-truck is wedged into the residence and will apparently not be removed until structural engineers have been consulted. The power and gas to the residence have been turned off as a safety precaution. At this time, they are exploring ideas on removing the trailer portion to open the road.

Police along with other emergency services have been engaged to help residents of the two affected homes.

“The RCMP is currently investigating this event to determine what exactly happened and we are thankful to report that there are no injuries,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

If you witnessed this collision and have yet to speak with the RCMP or have dash camera video recording, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference RCMP file number 2023-19146.