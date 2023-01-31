Senior Citizen still missing

On January 27th, 2023, Penticton resident, Doreen Abbott, failed to arrive at her friend’s house. She suffers from an onset of Dementia, and would rarely deviate from her routine.

On Saturday, January 28th, Doreen Abbott’s 1993 Subaru Legacy with BC licence plate MXH 063, was located on Greyback Mountain Road, in Penticton. Doreen was not located inside her vehicle or nearby. It appeared as though her vehicle may have got stuck in the snow.

“An extensive search of the area where her vehicle was located has continued over the past three days, carried out by both the RCMP and Search and Rescue. Unfortunately, Doreen has yet to be located. We’re working closely with Search and Rescue to continue our search”, said Cst. James Grandy.

“We’re reaching out to the public, specifically residents of Upper and Lower Bench Roads, Naramata Road, and other surrounding neighbourhoods of where her vehicle was found. We’re asking those residents who may have either dash-cam or home surveillance to check to see if they happened to capture Abbott’s vehicle on January 27th, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.”

Doreen Abbott is described as 89 years-old, five-foot-three, 120 pounds with a thin build. She wears glasses and normally walks with a cane.

Below is an updated clothing description which RCMP believe she was wearing:

A dark green/blue ¾ length wool coat;

Dark green/turquoise sweatpants;

Black slip on shoes

File: 2023-1371

“We want to acknowledge the public’s support, specifically those wanting to help search for Doreen. Numerous resources, including Air Services, Police Dog Services, along with Search and Rescue crews are actively continuing a systematic and thorough search of the area. Due to the immediate area consisting of hazardous terrain, and with the weather turning very cold, it’s not advisable for the general public to conduct their own search,” explains Cst. James Grandy.