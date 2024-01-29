Senior housing coming to Lumby

More seniors in Lumby will have access to affordable homes, with construction beginning on a new 20-unit housing development.

"Through our Homes for People action plan, homes like these are providing seniors throughout British Columbia with the supports they need, in homes where they feel safe and connected," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. "Cottonwood Place will provide another affordable option for seniors who want to live independently in the community they know."

Cottonwood Place at 1761 Glencaird St. will be a three-storey, 20-unit building for seniors who live independently. The single-bedroom units will be adaptable, with three of them wheelchair accessible. The development will include a fully accessible common space, vehicle parking and an enclosed scooter-parking room on the main floor.

"Our government has built more than 700 homes in the North Okanagan since 2017 and we continue to work hard to create affordable housing for our seniors so they can age in place in the communities they love and call home," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. "These 20 new units at Cottonwood Place in Lumby will offer all the amenities these residents need to feel safe and secure, and stay connected to their community."

This building will be the third in a campus of seniors' housing operated by the Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society. It is close to local amenities, such as the municipal hall, post office, health-care providers and the Old Age Pensioners Hall.

"Developing affordable housing for seniors in our community is a top priority," said Kevin Acton, mayor of Lumby. "To show our commitment and support, we have made an in-kind donation of more than $60,000 thus far and donated a 0.3-hectare piece of land. The project will also have a permissive tax exemption."

Recognizing extreme temperatures can have a significant impact on seniors, Cottonwood Place will be constructed with mechanical cooling and heating. This includes through-wall heat pumps in the corridors and a split-system heat pump in each residential unit to cool and heat each home. Supplementary heat will be provided in each unit through an electric backup heating coil.

"We would like to thank every level of government for the support they have given to getting this project off the ground," said Joe Deuling, president of the Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society. "We look forward to working with all partners for a successful completion."

Construction of Cottonwood Place is expected to be complete in spring 2025.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 700 homes in the North Okanagan region.

Quick Facts:

* The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $3.2 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the project.

* The Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society owns the property and will own and operate Cottonwood Place.

* The Village of Lumby is contributing approximately $62,000 toward the project.

* The Lumby and District Senior Citizens Housing Society is contributing land equity valued at $600,000.

Learn More:

To learn more about government's new Homes for People action plan, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/