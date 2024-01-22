SenseNet, Early Wildfire Detection System - Testing at Predator Ridge

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) would like to advise residents that several brush piles will be burning at Predator Ridge today as part of ongoing testing of SenseNet—an early wildland fire detection system.

Validation of the SenseNet system requires testing in all conditions including when low level cloud is present. Residents may see smoke from test fires beginning as early as 1:00 p.m.

The testing is a cooperative effort with SenseNet, Rider Ventures and VFRS.

Please note, the testing schedule may be adjusted due to weather and site conditions