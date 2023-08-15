SEP stages structure protection units in the North Shuswap

As fire behaviour continues to become more active, the Shuswap Emergency Program has moved one of its Structure Protection Units to be staged at the Gateway Lakeview Resort entrance and another is staged at the Scotch Creek Lee Creek Fire Hall.

• All Evacuation Alerts remain in effect, as does the Evacuation Order affecting Adams Lake Indian Band lands south of the Adams Lake Ferry Terminal.

• Starting in the early afternoon, increased winds will start to pick up as a wind event moves through the area.

• These winds will align with the orientation of the Nikwikwaia Creek which will drastically increase fire behaviour along the east side of the fire.

• BC Wildfire Service reports a smoke column will be very visible but should be moving away from Lee Creek given the forecasted wind direction.

• Fire behaviour will remain elevated overnight into August 16 as winds are predicted to remain elevated. After dark, fire activity will become more visible to residents in the area.

• Currently, 43 Wildland firefighters, aircraft and 18 pieces of heavy equipment are working to complete the hand line on the southwest guard.

• There will be continued patrols for hot spots this afternoon and through the night.

The Shuswap Emergency Program reminds residents to sign up for Alertable, the CSRD’s free emergency notification system, which will provide you with emergency alerts to your cell phone, text, email or a voice call to your landline.