Separate COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary

Interior Health confirmed a second member of the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community tested positive for COVID-19. Interior Health confirms that this case is unrelated to the case announced yesterday, and that they acquired the disease from a household member.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains the highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community.

People to stay home if they show any symptoms.