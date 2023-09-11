September traffic stops: RCMP

On September 1, 2023 just after 10:00pm a driver had his vehicle impounded in Canoe. The driver had recently left a

liquor establishment and was showing signs of impairment. The driver refused to comply with a roadside screening

device breath demand made by a patrolling officer. The driver received a 90 day prohibition from driving and ticket as

the vehicle he was operating had no valid insurance.

On September 2, 2023 a BC driver was ticketed and the vehicle the driver was operating was impounded for excessive

speed and passing on a double solid line on the highway. The speed in the 90 zone was determined to be 165km/hr.

On September 2, 2023 another vehicle was impounded for Excessive speed at 2:14 am. The vehicle was traveling in

excess of 100km/hr on approach to the downtown area of Salmon Arm which is a 50km/hr speed zone.

School zones are now in effect and children are out there! The school zone speed zones will be a focus of our local

RCMP officers. Please slow to the 30km/hr speed limit in these areas.

Note:

Excessive speed fines range from $368 to $483 and impoundment of vehicle and payment of towing/storage

charges.

Speed in School Zone fines start at $196 and range up to $483 if excessive speed and vehicle impoundment.

Despite the fines please slow down! A child's safety is being placed at risk!