Serial tire slasher wanted by Salmon Arm RCMP
On April 21, 2023 the Salmon arm RCMP were alerted to a planned mischief which was to target
multiple private vehicles and businesses in the Salmon Area.
While patrolling police vehicles were unable to locate a suspect there were tires deflated on a number of
vehicles at a sporting event, at least one other government office and a local business within the city.
Well in excess of 30 vehicles were affected by having one or more tires deflated.
At this time investigators are following up on the information that the RCMP received from the general
public.
If you have information which you feel will further the investigation, please contact the Salmon Arm
Detachment of the RCMP at 250 832-6044 or leave your tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
