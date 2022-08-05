Serious collision has closed portion of Highway 97 in Vernon
At approximately 8:28 a.m. this morning (Friday) the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a serious multiple vehicle collision on Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.
Highway 97 is currently closed to traffic in both directions and the closure is expected to continue for several hours as the investigation continues. Drives are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route. Detours are being set up and updates will be provided when available and posted to DriveBC.
MP Tracy Gray and Community Leaders Call for an Expansion of Passport Services in KelownaTracy Gray, Member of Parliament for Kelowna—Lake Country is calling on the Liberal government to expand and upgrade passport services at the Kelowna passport office.
More Music in the Park in West KelownaEnjoy the super sounds of summer as Music in the Park continues through Sept. 2 with free outdoor community concerts celebrating West Kelowna’s art and culture.
BC Unemployment Rate Remains at an Historic LowRavi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has issued the following statement on the release of Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey for July 2022:
Kelowna is Hiring Workers for the Upcoming Civic ElectionAround 300 workers needed.
Counterfeit money making its way around Salmon Arm: RCMP sayThe Salmon Arm RCMP is advising businesses and banks to be vigilant after incidents of counterfeit $100 and $50 Canadian bills were detected in local buisness' bank deposits.
Keremeos Creek Wildfire Update: RDOS extends evacuation orders and alertsIt has now been a week since the Keremeos Creek Wildfire was first spotted and as of yesterday (Thursday) the fire was estimated to be 4,250 hectares in size.
Fire Chief addresses concerns over fire safety in KelownaTravis Whiting, Kelowna Fire Department Chief, has written a letter addressing concerns from the public over fire safety in the city.
We Have Tree Vandals in KelownaParks staff are looking for the public’s assistance after several acts of vandalism against trees on public property.
Expect Wildfire Activity to Continue in BC Through AugustBC residents urged to remain alert.