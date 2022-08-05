Serious collision has closed portion of Highway 97 in Vernon

At approximately 8:28 a.m. this morning (Friday) the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a serious multiple vehicle collision on Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Highway 97 is currently closed to traffic in both directions and the closure is expected to continue for several hours as the investigation continues. Drives are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route. Detours are being set up and updates will be provided when available and posted to DriveBC.