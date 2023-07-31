iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
21°C
Instagram

Serious collision on Highway 6


95764_Serious_Collision

RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a serious collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 6 in Coldstream yesterday.

On Sunday, July 30th, 2023, around 5:40 p.m., police received a report of a head on collision between a motorcycle and a car in the 9500-block of Highway 6. The investigation has determined the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Highway 6 when it went into a speed wobble and crossed the centre line of the road colliding head on with a westbound car. The motorcycle operator was transported from the scene for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not physically injured and a portion of Highway 6 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to conduct their investigation.

A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175