Serious collision on Highway 6

RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a serious collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 6 in Coldstream yesterday.

On Sunday, July 30th, 2023, around 5:40 p.m., police received a report of a head on collision between a motorcycle and a car in the 9500-block of Highway 6. The investigation has determined the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Highway 6 when it went into a speed wobble and crossed the centre line of the road colliding head on with a westbound car. The motorcycle operator was transported from the scene for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not physically injured and a portion of Highway 6 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to conduct their investigation.

A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.