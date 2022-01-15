Serious crash
Police are currently investigating a serious two vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Birnie Road.
At this time, Highway 97 is fully closed to traffic in both directions.
A detour has been established and all traffic is being directed to use Mission Road and Commonage Road.
