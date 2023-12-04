SERT laucnhes $50k wildfire recovery program

The Shuswap Economic Recovery Taskforce (SERT) is pleased to announce the launch of a comprehensive wildfire recovery program aimed at assisting businesses affected by the recent Bush Creek East wildfire in the North Shuswap. SERT is now looking to distribute $50,000 in funding to North Shuswap businesses who experienced wildfire-related loss earlier this year.



This funding will be granted to businesses, sole proprietors, partnerships, franchises, non-profit organizations and First Nations businesses and members whose livelihood is based on cultural practice, and was received from donors who specified that their donations go toward assisting North Shuswap businesses.



The grant, part of the initial phase of SERT’s larger wildfire recovery program for all impacted Shuswap communities, is dedicated to helping North Shuswap businesses rebuild and regain their economic footing. Affected businesses are encouraged to apply for funding by completing a Needs Assessment Form that outlines the extent of their losses and their specific needs for recovery assistance.



“The North Shuswap business community is strong, resilient, and closely connected,” says John Reed, Co-Chair of SERT and the Executive Director of the Shuswap Economic Development Society. “We understand the challenges businesses are facing, and the SERT team is dedicated to providing as much support as possible to help them resume operations and rebuild a thriving local economy.”



SERT will carefully review applications and allot funding based on a specific set of criteria. For those who do not receive funding from this grant, SERT will be offering several other opportunities for wildfire-impacted businesses to access support, including 1 on 1 sessions with Business Recovery Advisors, through Community Futures Shuswap and the Disaster Recovery Economic Adjustment Initiative (DREAI).



For more information about the wildfire recovery program or to access the application form, please visit https://shuswapecdev.ca/our-region/wildfire-relief-and-resources/.



How to donate to the wildfire recovery program

SERT is still seeking donations to increase the amount of available funding to help North Shuswap businesses recover from the 2023 wildfire season. Make your donation to the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) “Emergency Response Fund” at any Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) branch, and specify North Shuswap businesses.

For more ways to donate, please visit http://shuswapfoundation.ca/