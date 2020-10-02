The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many of us at home more this year, providing some with the opportunity to experiment with new recipes in the kitchen. And that makes this year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week: “Serve up safety in the kitchen” even more relatable.

Fire Prevention Week runs from October 4 to 10, and the Kelowna Fire Department is on hand to help serve up some education and awareness around ways to keep us all a little more safe in the kitchen.

“We know that in 2019, 851 fires in our province were started in the kitchen from cooking, resulting in $39 million worth of damage,” says Paul Johnson, Fire Prevention Officer with the Kelowna Fire Department. “There are several simple steps people can take to help prevent these types of fires including keeping cooking areas clear and being attentive to what you are cooking.”

The Kelowna Fire Department has created a video, available on kelowna.ca/fireprevention, to help illustrate the importance of kitchen safety. Here are some tips: