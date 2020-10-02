Serve up safety in the kitchen
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many of us at home more this year, providing some with the opportunity to experiment with new recipes in the kitchen. And that makes this year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week: “Serve up safety in the kitchen” even more relatable.
Fire Prevention Week runs from October 4 to 10, and the Kelowna Fire Department is on hand to help serve up some education and awareness around ways to keep us all a little more safe in the kitchen.
“We know that in 2019, 851 fires in our province were started in the kitchen from cooking, resulting in $39 million worth of damage,” says Paul Johnson, Fire Prevention Officer with the Kelowna Fire Department. “There are several simple steps people can take to help prevent these types of fires including keeping cooking areas clear and being attentive to what you are cooking.”
The Kelowna Fire Department has created a video, available on kelowna.ca/fireprevention, to help illustrate the importance of kitchen safety. Here are some tips:
- Focus on the task at hand – cooking! Fires can start when we get distracted and the heat gets too high. If you need to leave, even for a brief time, turn off the stove.
- If you’re frying and see smoke or grease starting to boil, turn the burner off. Most cooking fires start when someone is frying food.
- Ensure you are awake and alert while cooking. Alcohol and some drugs can make you drowsy and inattentive.
- Keep pot handles turned inwards to ensure that they cannot be bumped or knocked over.
- Have kids and pets practice physical distancing – one metre away from a hot stove is recommended.
- Water and grease don’t mix. If a grease fire starts, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turn off the stove.