Service Changes for the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System

BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are announcing a service change in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System effective June 27, 2022.

BC Transit works hard to match service with demand. This service change will see Sunday evening service added on the route 16 Lake to Lake. The round trip operates from the last Sunday of June through to Labour Day (June 27 — September 5).

This service change will also include additional weekday midday round-trips on route 10 Naramata. This service operates only in July and August (July 2 — August 31).

For more information on schedules and fares, please visit bctransit.com/South-Okanagan-Similkameen.