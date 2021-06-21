Seven day average= 91 cases per-day

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples everywhere and take this day to recognize the strength and resilience that has been shown through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, we are reporting that 77.3% of all adults in B.C. and 75.8% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,436,432 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 935,401 of which are second doses.

Over the last three reporting periods, we have had a total of 229 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 147,131 cases in British Columbia. This includes: 94 new cases from June 18 to 19, 90 new cases from June 19 to 20 and 45 new cases in the last 24 hours.

"Of the new cases, 51 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 99 are in the Fraser Health region, five are in the Island Health region, 60 are in the Interior Health region and 13 are in the Northern Health region.

"There are currently 1,204 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 144,153 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 108 individuals are currently hospitalized, 48 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Eagle Ridge Hospital (Fraser Health).

"There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,743 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"On what is also the first day of summer, we encourage everyone to start your summer off right by ensuring you have your first dose, if you have not already done so. Dose 1 drop-in clinics are open at a number of locations around the province.

"In particular, as the school year comes to a close, we encourage all eligible youth, those 12 and older, to get your first dose before the summer holidays begin. This will allow you and your family to enjoy your summer even more, knowing you have protection from COVID-19.

"While we are progressing through BC's Restart plan, let's remember that the virus is still circulating in communities, here in B.C. and in neighbouring provinces and territories. If you are planning a trip, ensure you are vaccinated before you go - it is your ticket to safe travel this summer.

"Let's take today to recognize the hardships and sacrifices of so many, by doing our part and getting vaccinated."