Seven day average up

B.C. added 832 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Thursday, as well as five deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The latest numbers bring the province's seven-day rolling average to 654, up from 636 on Wednesday.

There are currently 5,697 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 330 people are battling the disease in hospital, a total that includes 148 infectious patients in intensive care.

The number of patients listed as being in provincial ICUs has declined by nine, but as CTV News reported earlier in the week, that doesn't necessarily mean they are no longer in intensive care. Rather, it could mean that they are no longer infectious.

The provincial government has come under fire for its practice of removing coronavirus patients in ICU from the total once they are no longer considered infectious, even though they sometimes remain in treatment for months.

The ministry's numbers for new and active cases do not match the totals that were posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 dashboard earlier in the day Thursday.

The BCCDC reported 861 new cases and 5,726 active cases.

The ministry's statement notes that its numbers are "provisional due to a delayed data refresh and will be verified once confirmed."

The ministry and the BCCDC reported matching numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions on Thursday.