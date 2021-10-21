Seven Day Rolling Average of COVID Cases Going Up

The day after both case-count and death-rate averages rose in B.C., the province's health ministry announced hundreds more cases of COVID-19.

Thursday's update, issued by written statement, included 715 cases recorded in a 24-hour period. Another four people died during that same time.

The latest updates bring the seven-day rolling average to 668 cases per day, up from 621.

Additionally, B.C. has now seen a total since the start of the pandemic of 200,249 cases, which means nearly one in 25 residents of the province have been diagnosed with the disease.

Of those, 192,819 have recovered.

There are currently 4,965 cases considered active, with 377 patients in hospital.