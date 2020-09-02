Several Fall projects in RDCO Parks

Press release from the Regional District of Central Okanagan on September 2, 2020:

It’s going to be a busy few months for upgrades in several RDCO regional and community parks.

Following the Labour Day weekend, crews will begin several projects planned over the fall.

Next Tuesday (Sept. 8) construction is scheduled to begin on a new picnic shelter in Westshore Estates Community Park serving residents of the North Westside communities. This project will take about a week and a half to complete.

Once that structure has been installed, crews will remove and replace existing picnic structures first in Traders Cove Regional Park, then in Raymer Bay Regional Park.

The cost of these three new picnic shelters is $235,000. The Westshore park shelter is funded by the Canada-BC Gas Tax program.

The week of September 14, the old playground at Bertram Creek Regional Park will be removed and replaced with a modern play structure. It will take approximately one week to complete the installation and the playground area will be closed until the new equipment is in place. This project is estimated at $72,000.

Visitors to these parks are asked to please observe any signage in place and stay out of closed areas.

The Central Okanagan has 30 regional parks protecting over 2,100 hectares, many of which contain natural forested areas and may contain natural hazards. Visit rdco.com/pickapark for more information. For everyone’s safety please practice healthy hygiene and physical distancing by keeping at least two metres between yourself and other visitors.