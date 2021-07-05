Severe thunderstorm warning for North Okanagan

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms.



Threat: Very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain



Locations: Thompson - Nicola, Shuswap, North Okanagan (including Vernon), Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, northern Kootenay Lake, and East Kootenay - North (including Invermere)



Timespan: Today and early this evening



Remarks: Hot and dry conditions may lead to dry lightning for some areas.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.