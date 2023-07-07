iHeartRadio

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect


lightning

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Southern Interior region.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” 

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place for:

Nicola, the South Thompson and Okanagan Valley, including Merritt, Cache Creek, Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.

