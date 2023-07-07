Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Southern Interior region.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,”
The severe thunderstorm watch is in place for:
Nicola, the South Thompson and Okanagan Valley, including Merritt, Cache Creek, Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.
Wildfire causes evacuations in SpallumcheenLOCAL WILDFIRE WEST OF PAGE ROAD
Closure on Boucherie Road starting next weekStarting next week, a section of Boucherie Road will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic for installation of a pathway, bike lanes and safety enhancements at the Montingy intersection as part of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project and road upgrades.
A former probationary RCMP Constable charged on multiple accountsA former probationary RCMP Constable has been charged after a complex anti-corruption investigation.
Two Kelowna council committees seeking membersKelowna’s new Accessibility Advisory Committee will accept applications until Monday, July 31 and the Civic & Community Award Steering Committee is accepting applications until Monday, August 14.
Penticton Vees announce Matthew Vanden Berg as new Assistant CoachVanden Berg arrives in Penticton after spending the past two years at the University of Maine, in the role of Director of Player Development / Video Coach.
MP Gray In Your Service Report: July 7, 2023Read the latest report from Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.
Salmon Arm Detachment News Update and a recovered piece of propertyAn E-Bike was stolen on Thursday.
Grants will support local organizations in delivering vital programs for people in Vernon-MonasheeLocal organizations will continue to deliver programs that improve people’s quality of life thanks to nearly $61 million in Community Gaming Grants.
Dance, stretch & roll at Stuart Park this summerDancing in the Park takes place on Wednesday evenings in July and August from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.