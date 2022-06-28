iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
19°C
Instagram

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Okanagan

Storm clouds

Environemt Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Today (June 28) in the Central, North and South Okanagan.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are issued when thunderstorms are expected that could produce one or more of the following:

  • large hail
  • damaging winds
  • torrential rainfall

Environment Canada wants to remind everyone lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175