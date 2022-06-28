Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Okanagan
Environemt Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Today (June 28) in the Central, North and South Okanagan.
Severe Thunderstorm Watches are issued when thunderstorms are expected that could produce one or more of the following:
- large hail
- damaging winds
- torrential rainfall
Environment Canada wants to remind everyone lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
