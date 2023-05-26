Sewer inspections and maintenance to begin next week

The City would like to advise residents that crews will be conducting sewer line inspections and maintenance next week throughout the City.

Between May 30 and June 10, crews will be working at various locations throughout the City, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. cleaning and inspecting lines.

Temporary lane closures will be required in areas where crews are working. Motorists who are traveling in the area are asked to watch for crew members, slow down in work areas, and follow all traffic control measures.

The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while this work is being completed.