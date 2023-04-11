Sewer upgrades starting in Rutland

Beginning Monday, April 17, through late 2023 to early 2024, work on the Central Rutland Sewer Project will begin west of Rutland Road South starting on Dougall Road South. All roads under construction will be closed; however, open to residents who live on them only and detour routes will be signed. These upgrades will also include Rutland Waterworks and FortisBC Electric, and work around Belgo Elementary School will happen through the 2023 summer break.

The travelling public is asked to follow the indicated detour route, obey signage and traffic safety personnel, and give themselves extra time. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for residents and businesses. The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of motorists while improvements are underway.

“This is an important step forward for Kelowna, and we’re pleased to provide this critical infrastructure to benefit our citizens and environment for years to come,” says Patrick Aylard, Senior Project Manager, Infrastructure Delivery. “Residents will be able to connect their homes to the City’s utility once complete, allowing them the opportunity to move from septic to a safe and reliable disposal system and wastewater treatment.”

Restoration and landscaping will start shortly after sewer piping is complete on each road. Once testing and inspections are complete, residents will be notified when their property can be connected. Connection is not mandatory, and residents can learn more about the process and the project at kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

Other sewer upgrades on Hall Road and Wildwood Road, as well as the Rio Drive area are slated to be completed by end of 2023 with connection happening early 2024.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia. For more information about this and other projects happening around the city, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.