Sex trade workers beware!

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is issuing a public warning to those involved in sex work.

Police are warning individuals not to respond to any requests for their services and not engage in any activity in the Salmon River Road area.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, age 41-years, who resides in the Salmon River Road area, is bound by a court imposed Probation Order, a condition of which specifies;



You must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade workers."



It has come to our attention that there may be sex workers, new to the area, who are not aware of this individual, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.