Shannon Lake Assault
Early Tuesday morning, at around 1:00 am, West Kelowna RCMP members responded to a call in the Shannon Lake neighbourhood in which a youth had been assaulted.
Emergency Medical Services attended and transported the victim to a local medical facility. Initial reports described the suspects as two males, with beards, who departed the area in a white Dodge Ram.
West Kelowna RCMP investigators are looking to speak with the occupants of a red hatchback car which was in the area at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and the West Kelowna RCMP ask if anyone has information which would assist the investigation, to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.
-
AM 1150 no longer home of Rockets hockeyA 20+ year relationship between AM 115O and the Kelowna Rockets is over.
-
Man waves rifle in neighbourhoodPolice seize multiple firearms.
-
Shooting Canada DayRCMP looking for public to help locate suspect.
-
Summer Fair at Fintry EstateThe Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Summer Fair at the Fintry Estate off Westside Road and would love you to join the party.
-
BC Cherries are Looking More than OkayBC cherries are finally showing up at roadside stands and grocery stores.
-
-
Head On Collision Near Chase Claims Three LivesThe Chase RCMP with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and the BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate a head on collision that claimed three lives near Sorrento yesterday afternoon.
-
Westside Daze Road Closure and Traffic DisruptionsOn Saturday, July 9, road closures and minor traffic interruptions will be in effect in Westbank Centre to accommodate activities planned for Westside Daze.
-
Minimum Payment Guarantees for BC Apple GrowersBC Tree Fruits is focused on supporting growers and is taking unprecedented steps to make things happen.