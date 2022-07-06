iHeartRadio

Shannon Lake Assault

RCMP-Car

Early Tuesday morning, at around 1:00 am, West Kelowna RCMP members responded to a call in the Shannon Lake neighbourhood in which a youth had been assaulted.

Emergency Medical Services attended and transported the victim to a local medical facility. Initial reports described the suspects as two males, with beards, who departed the area in a white Dodge Ram. 

West Kelowna RCMP investigators are looking to speak with the occupants of a red hatchback car which was in the area at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the West Kelowna RCMP ask if anyone has information which would assist the investigation, to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.

