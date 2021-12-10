Shannon Lake - Bartley - Stevens intersection in West Kelowna reopens today

The Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection will temporarily re-open for the winter season, prior to the afternoon commute. The detour on Byland Road to Juliann Road will no longer be in place. Phase one of construction is complete and crews have relocated overhead and underground utilities, built a retaining wall on Stevens Road, added curbs and sidewalks on Stevens Road from Bartley to Dominion Roads, and completed portions of the roundabout. As part of the opening of the intersection, temporary traffic pattern changes will be in effect throughout the winter season: All motorists entering the intersection of Stevens, Bartley and Shannon Lake Roads will follow the all-way stop procedure.

Motorists heading north on Bartley Road will have a new dedicated right turn lane.

A new dedicated right turn lane will also be in place heading east on Shannon Lake Road. Signage will be in place on Bartley, Stevens and Shannon Lake Roads to remind drivers of the new stop procedure and advise of traffic pattern changes. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are advised to proceed through this intersection with caution as residents adjust to the all-way stop procedure. In the spring, phase two of construction will begin, which will include the completion of the roundabout, and the installation of sidewalks and bike lanes east of Dominion Road to Westlake Road. The entire project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2022, subject to weather conditions and other factors. Thank you to residents, motorists and businesses for their patience during construction. To learn more about the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens roundabout project visit ourwk.ca/shannon-lake-roundabout.