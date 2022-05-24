Shannon Lake roundabout closure

Starting next week, the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection will be completely closed to the public during the day and overnight for road paving and construction of the concrete apron for the inner circle of the roundabout.

It will be closed from next Monday until re-opening Saturday morning, June 4, and will remain open through the weekend.

Following completion of the inner circle, the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection will re-open to the public, with periodic minor delays until the end of July to complete boulevard works, and landscaping.



Upgrades include extending sidewalks and bike lanes east on Shannon Lake Road, and bike lane and sidewalk improvements east of Dominion Road to Westlake Road.

The entire project is expected to be complete in summer 2022.