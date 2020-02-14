Share the love for your neighbourhood

Kelowna residents can bring creative ideas to life with the help of a Neighbourhood Grant. People interested in planning a neighbourhood enhancement project for the spring season are encouraged to apply for a matching grant of up to $1,500 by Friday, March 6.

“Good relationships with those who live around you can help transform communities into safe, welcoming and inclusive places to live,” said Tanya Sletten, Community Development Coordinator. “Projects through the Neighbourhood Grant have really helped encourage neighbours to connect and build relationships. Every year we’re excited to see people come together to create wonderful neighbourhood projects.”

The Neighbourhood Grant is funded by Central Okanagan Foundation through the City of Kelowna’s Strong Neighbourhoods program. Last year, more than 400 residents participated in 10 projects, including several little free libraries, a 3-D sidewalk painting, planting native plants along a boulevard and revitalizing a community skating rink.

Darba Melenchuk, the local organizer behind the rink revitalization, noticed that the original white paint on the boards around the ice rink was starting to peel and decided to do something about it.

“We decided to get a little ‘artsy’ with the rink, as it’s an important spot in our neighbourhood where we often connect. Over 50 neighbourhood volunteers came out to paint the outer part of the rink this summer and the result was even better than expected. It’s a beautiful work of art amongst nature,” said Melenchuk. “It was such a great time with lots of fun and laughter, and the best part was that the project was simple enough that even kids of all ages could help out.”

While residents can apply any time, funding is released three times per year: March 6, June 5 and Nov.6.

For more information about the Neighbourhood Grant or other Strong Neighbourhoods initiatives, visit the City of Kelowna website.