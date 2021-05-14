Share your flood experience

Press release:

Central Okanagan residents and property owners are invited to share their experience and ideas to help reduce the risks from flooding and high water.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan encourages residents to learn about how communities can reduce flooding and its impact and recover more quickly after a flood. They can get involved by participating in several one-hour Community Conversations using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Round 1: what do you care about with flooding and your home and community?

Wednesday May 26, 12-1 p.m. or

Thursday, May 27, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Round 2: which flood mitigation options do you want to see in your community?

Wednesday, June 23, 5:15-6:15 p.m. or

Thursday, June 24, 12-1 p.m.

To learn more and to register your spot, visit rdco.com/flood

“Communities in the Central Okanagan are no stranger to the impacts of floods, having experienced them on our rivers and lakes in recent years,” says Brittany Lange an Environmental Planner at the Regional District. “The question is,” she adds, “how can we better prepare for growing flood risks and reduce the impact of flooding in the future?”

The information gained from residents through these sessions and through stakeholder engagement workshops will help the Regional District as it develops a Flood Mitigation Strategy for the Central Okanagan. This strategy will identify non-structural approaches such as policies, programs, and initiatives to build flood resilience and reduce risks across the region.